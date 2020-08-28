Use Yoga to Improve Your Golf Game

A powerful and accurate golf swing needs strong core muscles and good upper-back mobility. These before-and-after sequences include spinal rotations and poses to build core stability to help you play optimally and reduce the risk of common golfing injuries—often involving knee, shoulder, and back pain.

Warm-Up Sequence

Poses that involve spinal rotations are especially important for golf players, to help correct any imbalance resulting from repeatedly rotating in one direction. These six poses gradually warm up your spine, wrists, and shoulders.

Wrist Rotations 1. Stand or sit comfortably and reach your arms out in front of you with your fingers spread wide. 2. Bend your wrists as if you are trying to touch your elbows with your fingers. 3. Rotate your hands outwards by moving your hand as far as you can in the direction of your little finger. Keep rotating to extend your wrist back to point your fingers towards the sky and continue rotating, letting the thumb lead. 4. Repeat five times, then change direction to rotate five times in the opposite direction, making sure you rotate only from the wrist and not the elbow. See also Learn How to Protect Your Wrists in Your Practice 1 / 6

Cooldown Sequence

These six seated and floor poses will help you stretch out your wrists and decompress your spine and hips post-game.

Wrist Dance 1. Begin on your hands and knees. Take your weight in your left hand and turn your right hand over so the back of your hand is on the ground. 2. If this feels okay, do the same with the left hand so both of the backs of your hand are on the ground in a Wrist Extensor Stretch. Hold for 5–10 breaths, gently rocking back and forth if it feels like a good stretch. 3. Flip your hands back so both palms are on the mat. 4. Rotate your right hand to the right so your fingers are now facing you with your palm still on the mat. Do the same with your left hand. 5. Hold for 10 breaths, softly bending the elbows to increase the stretch in the front of your forearms, if you like, in a Wrist Flexion Stretch. 6. Bring your hands back so your fingers are facing forwards and then dance your hands around for a few breaths to explore the poses you’ve just practiced and create more movement in your wrists. See also Next-Level Wrist Protection Tricks 1 / 6

Stay Young With Yoga by Nicola Jane Hobbs

Excerpted from Stay Young With Yoga by Nicola Jane Hobbs, Published by Bloomsbury Publishing, 2020, Text copyright © Nicola Jane Hobbs, 2020, Original photography © Glen Burrows, 2020