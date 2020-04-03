Boost Your Immunity and Relax Your Body With This At-Home Yoga Practice

Clear stagnation with this refreshing sequence that stimulates your lymphatic organs.
In this sequence, Brooklyn-based yoga teacher Sarah Girard guides you through asana that focus on the sides of the torso, inner legs, and head and neck alignment. These poses can be practiced in a limited amount of space and will maximally amplify your body’s ability to detoxify, aiding your natural immune response. 

While comfortably seated, fold the index and middle fingers of your right hand back onto your palm. Breathe through both nostrils. With your right ring finger, close your left nostril. Inhale through your right nostril. Pause. Close your right nostril with your thumb and breathe out through your left nostril. Pause. Inhale through your left nostril. Pause. Close your left nostril with your ring finger and breathe out through your right. Continue in this manner: inhaling through the nostril you just breathed out of, adding a slight pause at the top and the bottom of the breath. After 10 rounds, remove your hand and feel the cool ease, when stagnation is released, of breathing through both nostrils.&nbsp;See also Alternate Nostril Breathing to Help you Sleep

Nadi Shodhana (Alternate Nostril Breathing)

