Boost Your Immunity and Relax Your Body With This At-Home Yoga Practice
Clear stagnation with this refreshing sequence that stimulates your lymphatic organs.
In this sequence, Brooklyn-based yoga teacher Sarah Girard guides you through asana that focus on the sides of the torso, inner legs, and head and neck alignment. These poses can be practiced in a limited amount of space and will maximally amplify your body’s ability to detoxify, aiding your natural immune response.
