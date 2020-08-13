12 Yoga Poses to Improve Your Swimming

Feel free to add Sun Salutations to your warm-up before you start.

1. Sit comfortably with your spine upright and take a couple of long, deep breaths. 2. Inhale through your nose and exhale through the mouth. With each exhalation make a ‘hhhaaaaa’ sound as if you are trying to steam up a mirror. 3. Now continue to make the same sound as you exhale, but close your mouth so you are constricting the back of your throat to make a soft ocean sound. Practice for 2 minutes.

