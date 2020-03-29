Conquer Fear with These Grounding Yoga Poses

During uncertain times, a grounding practice is one of the most generous practices you can offer yourself and your loved ones. This sequence by Brooklyn, NY-based teacher Sarah Girard focuses on standing poses to help you access and claim the power you have to trust your support system and return to the present moment. In addition, using blocks under your head in forward bending poses helps quiet and calm your mind.

Kapalabhati (Breath of Fire) While comfortably seated in Sukhasana (Easy Pose), softly close your lips. Breathe in through your nose to half of your capacity. While maintaining expansion in your ribs, take up to 50 short, quick exhales through your nose. Re-center with a few deep, slow breaths. This pranayama is great for clearing stagnation and it’s always best to have a hanky nearby. 1 / 10