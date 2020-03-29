Conquer Fear with These Grounding Yoga Poses
Soothe anxiety and strengthen your body with this centering yoga sequence.
During uncertain times, a grounding practice is one of the most generous practices you can offer yourself and your loved ones. This sequence by Brooklyn, NY-based teacher Sarah Girard focuses on standing poses to help you access and claim the power you have to trust your support system and return to the present moment. In addition, using blocks under your head in forward bending poses helps quiet and calm your mind.