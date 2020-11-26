Yoga Props 101 + A Sequence to Enhance Your Practice

Kwan Gillison of @iM2Photography

Perhaps you’ve heard talk of how yoga props can enhance your practice, but aren’t sure how to get started. Antoinette Webb, creator of the prop-centric sequence that follows, understands. “When I first started my yoga practice, it was difficult for me to find someone who looked like me to inspire me, it was also hard finding resources depicting people utilizing yoga props to access these amazing poses, too. And before I started my practice, I didn’t really know yoga props were a thing!”

Over time, Webb learned that yoga props do not make your practice less than, just like not using them doesn’t make your practice better than. These tools are here to support you in your body as well as your practice by offering a loving way to meet your body and your practice honestly and openly. Some days you may feel stiff as a board and may not be able to access a shape or range of motion you did days or weeks before. Maybe on other days you want to take a more restorative approach to your practice; props are great for that!

Follow along as Webb shows you ways to use a basic adjustable yoga strap, a multi loop yoga strap, and some basic yoga blocks to get you started on your own amazing yoga with props journey. Because yes, you can have an entire practice and reach seemingly unattainable poses with multiple props, and it is just as valid as a practice with none of them. But first, let’s chat about these tools and some of their uses.

1. The adjustable yoga strap

This adjustable strap only costs about $8-12. You can easily change the size of the loop or the length of the strap you’re grabbing on to, as you find and create space in your body.

2. The multi loop yoga strap

This green strap, which you’ll see in the sequence, gives you an even amount of loops where you can easily change the level of difficulty, the hold and even track your progress as you begin to move further and further down the strap. It’s also great for working on and understanding spinal stability and mobilization in different poses. This, or similar, props, retail for around $12 on Amazon.

3. Basic yoga blocks

The purple yoga blocks cost under $15. They are great for just starting your journey. They are a bit on the softer side, yet they are strong enough to stand on and sit on. The fact they are sturdy and stackable allows you to bring the ground closer to you. Their dimensions can help you understand what it means to keep parts of your body shoulder or hip width apart.

“Perhaps the thing I love most about these yoga props is that there are beautiful ways to use them together,” says Webb. “You can create space and length in your body while you stabilize yourself by bringing the ground up to where your current practice is and feel that same sense of peace while you unlock new areas of mobility along the way.”

Now let’s get into some amazing and accessible poses that can be obtained and expressed by using a yoga strap and or yoga blocks.

Before beginning your practice, make sure you have your blocks and your yoga strap nearby for you to easily transition them in and out of use.

Sukhasana (Easy Pose) Begin with sitting on top of your trusty blocks at their lowest height to raise your sitting bones enough to create space in your body for your legs to rest in a comfortable position. Cross your right shin in front of your left shin and rest your shins gently on your feet. To keep a neutral spine, try raising your shoulders up towards your ears, and then releasing them back toward the wall and down you back. Draw you navel in toward your spine to engage your core; doing so offers additional spinal support to you in this pose. Rest your forearms or hands on top of your knees. Keep your neck long and your chin parallel to the floor. Take 4–10 deep, grounding breaths. 1 / 10

