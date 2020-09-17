Mind-Body Balance: 8 Poses to Ground and Uplift You

Go from tired and wired to feeling energized and calm with a sequence that targets your back, shoulders, hamstrings, and hips.

Ever feel both sluggish and antsy at the same time? Maybe you spent the day working inside without catching any vitamin D; now you're too tired to take a walk but too wired to crash on the couch. There's one way to hit reset and find mind-body balance—get on your mat.

Here, yoga teacher Beth Shaw—author of Healing Trauma with Yoga: Go From Surviving to Thriving with Mind-body Techniques—shares an at-home sequence to support keyboard warriors who need to transition from work hours to "me" time. These poses will target your hips, shoulders, chest, back, and hamstrings, so you can open your body, release tension, and transition to your free time feeling good.

Hold each pose for 5-10 breaths, and then rest in Savasana for a few minutes to round out your session.

Supta Matsyendrasana (Supine Spinal Twist) Benefit of the pose: Supine Spinal Twist will help you stretch out your lower back and open up your thoracic spine. From a reclined position, you can lengthen your spine with ease because you aren't working against gravity. The twist invigorates your torso muscles, stimulates your sensory nerves, and massages your internal organs. Getting into the pose: Lie on your back with your legs straight out in front of you. Bend your right knee, and place your foot on the floor next to your left leg thigh. Press into your foot and lift your pelvis up enough to shift it to the right, and then gently release it to the floor. Keep your right shoulder on the mat and use your left hand to gently draw your right knee over the left and toward the floor. Holding the pose: Keep both shoulders placed on the mat and look over your left shoulder to maximize the benefit of the twist. Practice releasing your knee toward the floor with every exhale. Then switch sides. See also Looking for a Refresh? Energize with a Reclining Twist 1 / 8

