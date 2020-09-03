How to Find Your Best Meditation Seat

Find a seated position where your sitting bones can ground down evenly on a folded yoga blanket. Cross your legs at the middle of your shins and position the outer edges of your feet beneath your knees. Place blocks underneath your knees so you can heavy your thighs and knees down without strain. Release your pubis down as your tailbone lengthens toward the floor. Lift the center of your chest while drawing your front ribs in. Parallel your chin to the floor, and align the crown of your head over your tailbone.

