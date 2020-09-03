How to Find Your Best Meditation Seat

Try these 3 poses to support your contemplative and meditative practices.
A meditation practice offers many benefits, such as a calmer, clearer mind, increased self-awareness, and a lengthened attention span. Yoga asana practice helps you engage with your body, breath, mind, and emotions, preparing you to practice seated meditation. Even so, sometimes finding the meditative seat that truly works for you can take a little tinkering and maybe even a yoga prop or two. We've all seen pictures of blissful meditators in Padmasana (Lotus Pose) whose knees reach the floor or get quite close, even as their feet tuck into their inner thighs. This idealized seated posture, while lovely, isn't structurally available to many of us. The good news? A meditation seat that works for you is possible, especially if you're open to trying different variations. Here are three options to explore.

Sukhasana (Easy Pose) With Blocks and a Blanket

Find a seated position where your sitting bones can ground down evenly on a folded yoga blanket. Cross your legs at the middle of your shins and position the outer edges of your feet beneath your knees. Place blocks underneath your knees so you can heavy your thighs and knees down without strain. Release your pubis down as your tailbone lengthens toward the floor. Lift the center of your chest while drawing your front ribs in. Parallel your chin to the floor, and align the crown of your head over your tailbone. 

Adaptation instruction: Ann Swanson has a Master of Science in yoga therapy and is the author of Science of Yoga. Find her at annswansonwellness.com.

