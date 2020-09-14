75-Minute Heart-Opening Forrest Flow

Forrest Yoga, developed by yoga teacher Ana Forrest, has predictable elements: It follows a blueprint and has at least one peak pose, or apex. It also has surprising elements, none of which are arbitrary; Forrest Yoga is true vinyasa—vinyasa krama, which means a step-by-step progression toward a goal.

