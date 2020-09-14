This Yoga Sequence for Fixing Text Neck Will Save Your Posture

Glued to your smartphone? You need this 20-minute Iyengar Yoga sequence for "Text Neck." Grab two blocks, your mat, and a quiet corner—at the office or home.

For a longer version of this practice, check out Kim's Perfect Your Posture sequence.

This video is part of Yoga Journal's National Yoga Month 30-Day calendar of classes to help you recommit to your practice. See the full schedule, and how to enter to win a mat and free online yoga training, here.