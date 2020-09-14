Too Much on Your Mind? This 10-Minute Meditation Will Help You Work Through It

Jessamyn Stanley lets us in on a secret we've all been wondering: finding ultimate peace and calm does not exist. Instead, focus on listening to your thoughts and allowing them to be there. Eventually, that chatter will clear and you'll find a calm and peaceful state. Try this 10-minute meditation for beginners and let us know how you feel after.

This video is part of Yoga Journal's National Yoga Month 30-Day calendar of classes to help you recommit to your practice. See the full schedule, and how to enter to win a mat and free online yoga training, here.