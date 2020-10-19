108-Second Interview With Rosie Acosta
LA-based yoga and meditation teacher and Radically Loved podcast host Rosie Acosta answers Yoga Journal's rapid fire questions about daily habits, preferred practices, and her secret superpowers.
LA-based yoga and meditation teacher and Radically Loved podcast host Rosie Acosta answers Yoga Journal's rapid fire questions about daily habits, preferred practices, and her secret superpowers.
We ask activist and yogi Steven Medeiros about everything from his favorite mantra to what he's watching right now. See how many questions he can answer in 108 seconds.
Get to know Ayurvedic author Sahara Rose while she answers as many questions about herself as she can in Yoga Journal's 108-Second Interview.
Rosie Acosta explains how yoga is more than being able to touch your toes.
This 9-minute guided meditation by Rosie Acosta shows you how to use the breath as a tool to create space internally and externally.
Life can seem like one obstacle after the next. Here, Rosie Acosta offers up a 10-minute practice to help you find healing.
In this behind-the-scenes video, cover model and teacher Matt Pesendian talks about his practice and the balancing, illuminating effects Shadow Yoga.