3 Reasons to Try Resistance Bands on the Mat

Nearly a decade ago, the yoga poses I’d practiced and taught for years were resulting in pain. So, using principles of biomechanics and body science, I started experimenting with resistance bands—first at the gym, then on the mat. The pain went away, but I never ditched the bands. Ever since, I’ve been teaching my yoga students not only how but why they should use them in their physical practice.

In fact, this is the subject of my upcoming online course with Yoga Journal, Resistance Bands 101: Build Strength & Skill in Your Practice. But if you’re wondering about the whys, I’m happy to give you a taste right now. Here, three reasons you should consider joining the resistance.

