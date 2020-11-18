Create Space in Your Hips Through Strength & Stability

Author:
Video Duration:
5:56

Want to find more freedom at the front of your hip? Going deeper into your lunges isn't the answer. Here, Ariele Foster—doctor of physical therapy, founder of Yoga Anatomy Academy, and teacher of a new online course, Strong & Supple: Yoga for 3D Hip Stability—explains a concept called reciprocal inhibition, which galvanizes muscle's strength and stability to create space. Then, she guides you through a quick exercise, so you can try for yourself.

Want to explore foundational hip anatomy and learn which practices will help you cultivate strong, mobile hips? Join Ariele for four-week live and on-demand workshop, Strong & Supple: Yoga for 3D Hip Stability. Sign up now!

Related Videos

Vital Technique to Prevent a Hip Injury
Poses for Your Hips

This Vital Technique Helps You Prevent Hip Injury

Plus, three movement patterns in yoga asana that *aren’t* so great for your hips.

  • Oct 29, 2020
Karin Gurtner in Anatomy 201
Yoga Anatomy

Are Your Hips Balanced? This Leg Lift Test Will Tell You

The stability and mobility of your hips play a big role in your posture.

  • Oct 17, 2018
twisting yoga poses
Beginners' Yoga Sequences

Pre-Meditation Hip Openers

This 5-minute video takes us through gentle hip openers to prepare the body to sit in meditation.

  • Apr 12, 2017
Yoga poses that help open your chest
Intermediate Yoga

Video: Work Strength + Stability for Wild Thing

Amy Ippoliti's sequence stabilizes your base and strengthens your arms, helping you to expand ecstatically into Wild Thing.

  • Apr 12, 2017
hip-opening-video
Beginner Videos

Hip Opening Yoga Flow to Create Space in Your Front Body

Create space in your hips and front body with this series of hip opening yoga poses from Tiffany Russo.

  • Apr 5, 2017
pranayama 101, inhalation
Pranayama Exercises & Poses

How to Cultivate More Energy Through Your Inhalations

It expands your lungs so each in breath increases blood flow.

  • Jan 15, 2019
Yoga Sequences

Deep Dive Into Your Hips

In this video sequence, Jason Crandell teaches hip openers to create flexibility in the lower body.

  • Apr 12, 2017
Yoga poses for the hips
Intermediate Yoga Sequences

Open-Your-Hips Flow Video

Stephanie Snyder's video sequence can ease back pain and clear negative emotions by releasing your hips.

  • Apr 12, 2017