Create Space in Your Hips Through Strength & Stability

Want to find more freedom at the front of your hip? Going deeper into your lunges isn't the answer. Here, Ariele Foster—doctor of physical therapy, founder of Yoga Anatomy Academy, and teacher of a new online course, Strong & Supple: Yoga for 3D Hip Stability—explains a concept called reciprocal inhibition, which galvanizes muscle's strength and stability to create space. Then, she guides you through a quick exercise, so you can try for yourself.

