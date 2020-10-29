This Vital Technique Helps Prevent Hip Injury

How common are hip injuries in yoga practitioners? Here, Ariele Foster—doctor of physical therapy, founder of Yoga Anatomy Academy, and teacher of a new online course, Strong & Supple: Yoga for 3D Hip Stability—shares three movement patterns that are common in yoga asana that create conditions for injury. Plus, she reimagines a yoga posture that will help you build strength and stability to protect your hips.

Want to explore foundational hip anatomy and learn which practices will help you cultivate strong, mobile hips? Join Ariele for four-week live and on-demand workshop, Strong & Supple: Yoga for 3D Hip Stability. Sign up now!

