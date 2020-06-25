Behind the Scenes with Cover Model Tianna Bartoletta
Get an intimate, on-set look at Olympic track star Tianna Bartoletta's Yoga Journal photoshoot at her home track at UC Berkeley. Get the issue here.
Go behind the scenes with writers Jennifer Pastiloff and Elizabeth Gilbert as they help to create the May/June issue of Yoga Journal.
Watch this behind-the-scenes interview with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga founder Baron Baptiste.
Go behind the scene of yogi Kino Macgregor's cover and YOGAPEDIA shoot for the April/May 2015 issue of the magazine.
Power vinysasa yoga teacher Leah Cullis talks about yoga, shooting our December cover, and more.
Check out this behind-the-scenes sneak peak at our Home Practice teacher Bibi McGill's cover photo shoot for the November issue.
The powerhouse talks about balancing her yang nature and why activism is a natural extension of her practice.
Our ambassadors took a road trip to Milwaukee to visit direct trade tea company Rishi Tea, which is one of our tour sponsors.