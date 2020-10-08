A Tea Ritual to Wind Down Your Day - Yoga Journal

A Tea Ritual to Wind Down Your Day

Author:
Video Duration:
1:41

The Blue Lotus Flower is a water lily that was traditionally used in Ancient Egypt. Monica shows you how she prepares a tea from this sacred plant and sweetens it with all-natural monk fruit. 

While a fairly new phenom in the West, monk fruit has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese herbalism. A small, round fruit native to Southeast Asia, monk fruit is known by many names, including Buddha fruit and luo han guo. Monk fruit is a wonderful zero-calorie, low glycemic sweetener for adding to coffee, tea, smoothies and desserts. Since monk fruit is up to 200 times sweeter than sugar, you only need a little.

See also Wind Down before Your Evening Tea with this Sequence

NOW Real Food Organic Monk Fruit Liquid—a 2019 Clean Choice Award winner by Clean Eating magazine—has a delightfully vibrant, sweet taste and no unpleasant aftertaste. Find it, including in chocolate, vanilla, caramel and pumpkin spice flavors at now.com

Related Videos

RosieAcosta-TurmericTea-v7
Life

A Tea Ritual to Fuel Your Body

Inspire your practice with the reward of tea. Rosie Acosta guides us through her morning ritual fueling her day with asana and tea.

  • Aug 19, 2019
Rose Acosta practicing yoga
Life

A Tea Ritual to Get in Touch with Your Spirit

The importance of connecting with your spirit is crucial in your daily routine. Rosie Acosta incorporates connectedness through time with nature, journaling and her favorite cup of tea.

  • Aug 19, 2019
Rose Acosta meditating
Life

A Tea Ritual to Soothe Your Mind

Rosie Acosta sees meditation and calming one's mind as an "act of rebellion." To calm her mind, Rosie meditates daily along with a cup of tea to help soothe her practice.

  • Aug 19, 2019