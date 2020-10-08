A Tea Ritual to Wind Down Your Day

The Blue Lotus Flower is a water lily that was traditionally used in Ancient Egypt. Monica shows you how she prepares a tea from this sacred plant and sweetens it with all-natural monk fruit.

While a fairly new phenom in the West, monk fruit has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese herbalism. A small, round fruit native to Southeast Asia, monk fruit is known by many names, including Buddha fruit and luo han guo. Monk fruit is a wonderful zero-calorie, low glycemic sweetener for adding to coffee, tea, smoothies and desserts. Since monk fruit is up to 200 times sweeter than sugar, you only need a little.

