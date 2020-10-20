Chair Yoga: 3 Variations of Tree Pose

Why do you practice Vrksasana (Tree Pose)? Here, Jivana Heyman—founder and director of the international nonprofit Accessible Yoga and leader of YJ’s upcoming course, Chair Yoga 101—dives into a brief discussion on the asana's benefits, which serve as the foundation for a playful exploration into variations of Tree Pose that you can try in a chair. Get ready to explore balance, grounding, and strengthening in a way that’s accessible and fun.

Want to learn how to build a potent yoga practice that is accessible to all? Join Chair Yoga 101, our five-week workshop led by Accessible Yoga founder Jivana Heyman. You'll explore safe, effective chair adaptations of yoga asana, along with meditation and pranayama. Sign up today!