Cobra Pose

Video Duration:
1:13
  1. Begin on your belly with your feet hip-distance apart and your hands placed beside your ribs.
  2. Extend your big toes straight back, and press down with all ten toenails to activate your quadriceps.
  3. Spin your inner thighs to the ceiling (to broaden your lower back) while firming your outer ankles into your midline (to prevent your feet from sickling).
  4. Pressing down lightly with your hands, start to raise your head and chest while rolling your shoulders back and down.
  5. Keep the back of your neck long, and focus on lifting your sternum versus lifting your chin.
  6. As your arms start to straighten, move slowly and mindfully.
  7. Make sure to emphasize pulling your chest forward and coiling your thoracic spine rather than pushing onto your lower back—this is an important distinction, because your pelvis remains on the floor.
  8. Move the bottom border of your shoulder blades in and up to open your chest from behind.
  9. Only straighten your arms to the degree that allows your shoulders to remain away from your ears.
  10. Keep at least a slight bend in your elbows to reinforce drawing out of your lower back and into your upper back.
  11. Take your gaze up only to the degree that the curve of your neck is a continuation of the curve that has already been established in your upper back.
  12. Hold for 5–10 breaths, then release back onto the mat.

Related Videos

Cobra
How-To Yoga Videos

Cobra (Bhujanghasana)

Here are helpful cues to practice Cobra (Bhujanghasana) correctly and safely

  • Oct 26, 2019
HEALTHY LIVING_YOGA JOURNAL_YJ POSES_HALF FROG_v4
Yoga Videos

Half Frog Pose

  • 1 hour ago
HEALTHY LIVING_YOGA JOURNAL_YJ POSES_HALF MOON_v4
Video

Half Moon Pose

  • 1 hour ago
HEALTHY LIVING_YOGA JOURNAL_YJ POSES_BHARADVAJASANA_v4
Video

BHARADVAJA’S TWIST

  • 22 minutes ago
UPWARD FACING DOG
How-To Yoga Videos

Upward-Facing Dog Pose

Here are helpful cues to practice Upward-Facing Dog Pose correctly and safely

  • Nov 20, 2019
HEALTHY LIVING_YOGA JOURNAL_YJ POSES_HANDSTAND_v4
Video

Handstand or Downward Facing Tree Pose

  • 1 hour ago
Fish Pose
How-To Yoga Videos

Fish Pose (Matsya)

Here are helpful cues to practice Fish Pose (Matsya) correctly and safely

  • Oct 29, 2019
Crane (Crow) Pose
Video

Crane (Crow) Pose

  • 31 minutes ago