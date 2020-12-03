Crane (Crow) Pose

Video Duration:
1:08
  1. Begin in a squat with your feet together and your knees wide apart.
  2. Tilt your torso forward so that your shoulders fit between your knees.
  3. Grip your outer shoulders with your knees, and place your palms together in front of your sternum.
  4. Extend your sternum away from your navel while descending your tailbone toward the floor.
  5. Place your hands on the floor shoulder-distance apart and 6–8 inches ahead of your feet.
  6. Come high onto your toes, and shift forward until your elbows stack over your wrists.
  7. Continuing to reach your chest forward, lift your heels toward your buttocks.
  8. Roll the heads of your upper arms back and up, away from the floor.
  9. Your knees can either grip your outer shoulders or balance on your triceps.
  10. Press your arms as straight as possible while bringing your feet and buttocks toward each other.
  11. Hold for 5–10 breaths, then either release your feet to the floor or exit into Chaturanga Dandasana (Four-Limbed Staff Pose).

Related Videos

Crane
How-To Yoga Videos

CranCrane (Crow) Pose (Bakasana)

Here are helpful cues to practice CranCrane (Crow) Pose (Bakasana) correctly and safely

  • Oct 25, 2019
SIDE CROW
How-To Yoga Videos

Side Crane or Crow Pose (Parsva Bakasana)

Here are helpful cues to practice Side Crane or Crow Pose (Parsva Bakasana) correctly and safely

  • Nov 3, 2019
HEALTHY LIVING_YOGA JOURNAL_YJ POSES_HALF FROG_v4
Yoga Videos

Half Frog Pose

  • 1 hour ago
HEALTHY LIVING_YOGA JOURNAL_YJ POSES_COBRA_v4
Video

Cobra Pose

  • 14 minutes ago
Fish Pose
How-To Yoga Videos

Fish Pose (Matsya)

Here are helpful cues to practice Fish Pose (Matsya) correctly and safely

  • Oct 29, 2019
HEALTHY LIVING_YOGA JOURNAL_YJ POSES_HANDSTAND_v4
Video

Handstand or Downward Facing Tree Pose

  • 1 hour ago
Camel Pose_1
How-To Yoga Videos

Camel Pose

Here are helpful cues to practice Camel Pose correctly and safely

  • Nov 20, 2019
ShoulderPressing
How-To Yoga Videos

Shoulder-Pressing Pose (Bhujapidasana)

Here are helpful cues to practice Shoulder-Pressing Pose (Bhujapidasana) correctly and safely

  • Oct 26, 2019