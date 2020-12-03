Crane (Crow) Pose

- Begin in a squat with your feet together and your knees wide apart.
- Tilt your torso forward so that your shoulders fit between your knees.
- Grip your outer shoulders with your knees, and place your palms together in front of your sternum.
- Extend your sternum away from your navel while descending your tailbone toward the floor.
- Place your hands on the floor shoulder-distance apart and 6–8 inches ahead of your feet.
- Come high onto your toes, and shift forward until your elbows stack over your wrists.
- Continuing to reach your chest forward, lift your heels toward your buttocks.
- Roll the heads of your upper arms back and up, away from the floor.
- Your knees can either grip your outer shoulders or balance on your triceps.
- Press your arms as straight as possible while bringing your feet and buttocks toward each other.
- Hold for 5–10 breaths, then either release your feet to the floor or exit into Chaturanga Dandasana (Four-Limbed Staff Pose).