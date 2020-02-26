From your studies of the yama, you may already know that asteya means non-stealing, the idea of not taking things that aren't yours. But how does it apply when others steal something, whether it's a physical item or even your time and energy, from you? Here, teacher Rina Deshpande—who leads our new online course, The Culture & Practice of the Yama—shares how the meaning of asteya can empower you to establish boundaries in your life.

Watch also Understanding Aparigraha: What It Really Means to "Let Go"

Want more? Join Rina Deshpande, Ed.M., MS.T., RYT-500—teacher, writer, artist, and poet—for her new six-week online course, The Culture & Practice of the Yama. Through lectures, holistic practices, reflections, and discussions on yoga’s roots and evolution, Rina will bring depth and nuance to your understanding of this rich philosophy, infusing your daily life, practice, and teaching with meaning. Learn more and sign up today!