Why You Should Never Stop Practicing Asana

The culture is getting into the deeper aspects of yoga, including meditation and mantra, but the asana, or physical postures, are as important as ever. In the classical eight limbs of yoga, asana, the third limb, allows us to let go of physical tensions in the body, helping to bring us to a place where we feel empowered and connected to the world at large.

In the video above, yoga teacher Rina Deshpande, who leads our new online course, The Culture & Practice of the Yama, shares why she thinks asana should still be an important part of your practice.

Want more? Join Rina Deshpande, Ed.M., MS.T., RYT-500—teacher, writer, artist, and poet—for her new six-week online course, The Culture & Practice of the Yama. Through lectures, holistic practices, reflections, and discussions on yoga’s roots and evolution, Rina will bring depth and nuance to your understanding of this rich philosophy, infusing your daily life, practice, and teaching with meaning. Learn more and sign up today!

