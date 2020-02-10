As Rina Deshpande was preparing to film her new online course with Yoga Journal, the teacher, writer, poet, and artist started planning what she’d wear during filming. Turns out, this simple task turned into a thought-provoking dialogue. As an Indian-American woman who wears a variety of outfits—traditional clothing from her heritage, modern athleisure, and even stretch denim—while practicing yoga, Rina shares her perspective in the video above and challenges the idea that there's a "right" way to dress on the mat.

