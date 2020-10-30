Decompress Now with these Simple Strategies

Author:
Video Duration:
3:42

From diet to spending time in nature, plus a simple meditation practice you can do in just three minutes a day, Cameron Allen shares his routine for decompression and finding serenity during anxious times. 

This year, Yoga Journal's annual ambassador road trip—the Live Be Yoga Tour—is going virtual. We are calling it The Decompression. Recently, we’ve all been asked to journey inward, to take moments of pause and stillness, and to slow down, rest, and prioritize the things we value. Follow the Live Be Yoga 2020 series here, stay connected with us at @livebeyoga on social, and join the movement to find beauty in stillness.

