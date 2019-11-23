Extended Side Angle Pose Cues

- Begin facing the long side of the mat, arms stretched out to the sides with the feet parallel to each other and beneath the hands
- From deep within the right hip socket externally rotate the right thigh so the foot is parallel to the long side of the mat
- Turn the left toes slightly towards the right foot so the left foot forms a 60-degree angle
- Line up the right heel with the left inner arch
- Use an inhale to lengthen the spine, then on an exhale bend the right knee and reach the right arm out to right to lengthen the right waist
- Release the right hand to the floor or a block behind the right ankle and immediately press the right knee against the right arm
- Reach the left hand past the head to create a straight line from the left heel to the left fingertips
- Gaze under the left upper arm or to the left hand
- Spin the left triceps towards the face to create external rotation in the shoulder, palm facing the floor
- With each inhale find more length from back heel to top hand, with each exhale revolve around that length
- Spin the right ribs forward and the left ribs back, but keep the right knee in firm contact with the right arm throughout
- Hold for 5 to10 breaths
- To exit, root down through the feet on the final exhale; on the next inhale use the strength of the legs to rise up out of the pose and return the feet to parallel
- Repeat on the other side