Extended Side Angle Pose Cues

Author:
Video Duration:
1:00
  1. Begin facing the long side of the mat, arms stretched out to the sides with the feet parallel to each other and beneath the hands
  2. From deep within the right hip socket externally rotate the right thigh so the foot is parallel to the long side of the mat
  3. Turn the left toes slightly towards the right foot so the left foot forms a 60-degree angle
  4. Line up the right heel with the left inner arch
  5. Use an inhale to lengthen the spine, then on an exhale bend the right knee and reach the right arm out to right to lengthen the right waist
  6. Release the right hand to the floor or a block behind the right ankle and immediately press the right knee against the right arm
  7. Reach the left hand past the head to create a straight line from the left heel to the left fingertips
  8. Gaze under the left upper arm or to the left hand
  9. Spin the left triceps towards the face to create external rotation in the shoulder, palm facing the floor
  10. With each inhale find more length from back heel to top hand, with each exhale revolve around that length
  11. Spin the right ribs forward and the left ribs back, but keep the right knee in firm contact with the right arm throughout
  12. Hold for 5 to10 breaths
  13. To exit, root down through the feet on the final exhale; on the next inhale use the strength of the legs to rise up out of the pose and return the feet to parallel
  14. Repeat on the other side

