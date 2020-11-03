30 Minute Flow to Soothe Joints

Show your hard-working joints some love with this gentle flow from yoga teacher Nicole Calhoun that will soothe frazzled nerves as well.

About Nicole Calhoun:

Nicole Calhoun, ERYT, PhD is the owner and creator of ELXR Yoga Lounge. She is a lululemon ambassador, a Garmin wellness ambassador and a passionate advocate for representation within yoga. Nicole specializes in power yoga and believes the physical challenge of the practice is a means to meet one's spiritual self.