Live Be Yoga Visits Grace Cathedral

Live Be Yoga Ambassador Monica Cadena takes us on the first and only physical stop of the 2020 Live Be Yoga Tour. Grace Cathedral is known for its inclusivity and commitment to diversity—providing many offerings rooted in yoga asana and mindfulness practice. Jude Harmon, Grace’s Canon of Innovative Ministries, and yoga and meditation teacher Darren Main discuss the mission and benefits of yoga to the San Francisco community.

Experience Yoga at Grace Cathedral

During National Yoga Month this September, Grace is hosting a fundraiser in partnership with Yoga Journal to benefit the preschool in partnership with Yoga Journal. Join this very special restorative meditation and 30-minute asana practice taught by yoga instructor Darren Main, launching on September 29, at 4 p.m. PST on Yoga Journal's Live Be Yoga site. Musician Egeman Sanli will fill the cathedral with a magical soundscape—at once entrancing, invigorating, and mystical. This will be an experience you’ll want to immerse yourself in again and again. Donations accepted in support of The Community Preschool.

And to highlight National Coming Out Day on October 11, Grace will offer its first livestream—and socially distanced—yoga class since the pandemic had paused the program. Stay tuned!