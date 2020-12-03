Half Frog Pose

- Begin in Sphinx Pose, pressing down with all ten toenails, spinning your inner thighs to the ceiling, and firming your outer ankles into your midline.
- Keeping your left elbow in front of your left shoulder, move your hand so your fingers point toward your right wrist and your forearm is at a diagonal.
- Press down with your left forearm to roll your left shoulder back and up away from the floor.
- Extend your sternum away from your navel, and broaden your collarbones to lift and open your chest.
- Place your right hand next to your lower ribs with your fingers pointing forward and your shoulder at elbow height as in Chaturanga Dandasana (Four-Limbed Staff Pose).
- Bend your right knee, aiming your foot toward your right buttock; keep your right knee pinned into your midline.
- Keeping the Chaturanga shape, place your right hand on the top of your right foot with your fingers still pointing forward.
- Gently press down with your right hand while moving your right heel to the outside of your buttock.
- To deepen the stretch in your quadriceps, descend your tailbone and lift your right knee any amount.
- Continue to lift your chest and pin your left shoulder back and up.
- Hold for 5–10 breaths, then release. Repeat on the other side.