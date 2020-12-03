Half Frog Pose

Video Duration:
1:14
  1. Begin in Sphinx Pose, pressing down with all ten toenails, spinning your inner thighs to the ceiling, and firming your outer ankles into your midline.
  2. Keeping your left elbow in front of your left shoulder, move your hand so your fingers point toward your right wrist and your forearm is at a diagonal.
  3. Press down with your left forearm to roll your left shoulder back and up away from the floor.
  4. Extend your sternum away from your navel, and broaden your collarbones to lift and open your chest.
  5. Place your right hand next to your lower ribs with your fingers pointing forward and your shoulder at elbow height as in Chaturanga Dandasana (Four-Limbed Staff Pose).
  6. Bend your right knee, aiming your foot toward your right buttock; keep your right knee pinned into your midline.
  7. Keeping the Chaturanga shape, place your right hand on the top of your right foot with your fingers still pointing forward.
  8. Gently press down with your right hand while moving your right heel to the outside of your buttock.
  9. To deepen the stretch in your quadriceps, descend your tailbone and lift your right knee any amount.
  10. Continue to lift your chest and pin your left shoulder back and up.
  11. Hold for 5–10 breaths, then release. Repeat on the other side.

