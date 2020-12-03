Half Lord of the Fishes Pose

  1. Begin seated with Gomukhasana (Cow Face Pose) legs, right knee on top.
  2. Root down with your sitting bones to rebound up the length of your spine.
  3. Imagine a central axis running through your torso from your pelvic floor to the crown of your head.
  4. With each inhalation, emphasize both the length and the integrity of this axis; the column is straight and is not tilting or curving off to one side or another.
  5. Keeping your left leg in its current position, place your right foot to the outside of your left knee.
  6. Root down with your right big toe mound while simultaneously descending your right outer hip.
  7. Inhale, and take your left arm to the ceiling.
  8. Exhale, and hook your left elbow to the outside of your right knee. Take your right hand to the floor outside of your right hip.
  9. Notice how your right knee tends to buckle into your midline; instead, press it to the right to create more resistance for the left elbow to work against.
  10. Inhale, finding more length along the central axis; exhale, and use that length to revolve deeper.
  11. Repeat on the other side.

