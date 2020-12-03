Half Lord of the Fishes Pose

- Begin seated with Gomukhasana (Cow Face Pose) legs, right knee on top.
- Root down with your sitting bones to rebound up the length of your spine.
- Imagine a central axis running through your torso from your pelvic floor to the crown of your head.
- With each inhalation, emphasize both the length and the integrity of this axis; the column is straight and is not tilting or curving off to one side or another.
- Keeping your left leg in its current position, place your right foot to the outside of your left knee.
- Root down with your right big toe mound while simultaneously descending your right outer hip.
- Inhale, and take your left arm to the ceiling.
- Exhale, and hook your left elbow to the outside of your right knee. Take your right hand to the floor outside of your right hip.
- Notice how your right knee tends to buckle into your midline; instead, press it to the right to create more resistance for the left elbow to work against.
- Inhale, finding more length along the central axis; exhale, and use that length to revolve deeper.
- Repeat on the other side.