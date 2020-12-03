Half Moon Pose

- Begin in Utthita Trikonasana with the right leg in front and the upper torso square to the long side of the mat.
- Bring the left hand to the hip and turn and look to the floor to the right without allowing the left ribs to collapse forward.
- Bend the right knee, tracking it in line with the second toe.
- Adjust the right hand and the left foot to the right, shift the weight into the right foot and lift into Ardha Chandrasana.
- Place the right hand beneath the right shoulder and take the left hand to the ceiling, stacking it above the right hand.
- Have the left thigh parallel to the floor with the foot flexed –make sure you can just see your left big toe.
- With each inhale find more length along the spine; with each exhale revolve around that length.
- Spin the right ribs forward and the left ribs back.
- Firm the right buttock forward and under while pressing the left thigh bone back.
- Gaze can be straight forward or to the top hand.
- Hold for 5 to10 breaths.
- To exit, keeping the chest open and square to the long side of the mat, bend the right knee a couple of inches.
- Track the knee in line with the second toe, then deepen the bend and step back with the left foot, returning to Utthita Trikonasana.
- Keep the right hand on the floor and the torso horizontal during the transition.
- Having re-entered Utthita Trikonasana, root down through the feet on the next exhale; on the subsequent inhale use the strength of the legs to raise the torso and return the feet to parallel.
- Repeat on the other side.