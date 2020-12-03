Half Moon Pose

Video Duration:
1:50
  1. Begin in Utthita Trikonasana with the right leg in front and the upper torso square to the long side of the mat.
  2. Bring the left hand to the hip and turn and look to the floor to the right without allowing the left ribs to collapse forward.
  3. Bend the right knee, tracking it in line with the second toe.
  4. Adjust the right hand and the left foot to the right, shift the weight into the right foot and lift into Ardha Chandrasana.
  5. Place the right hand beneath the right shoulder and take the left hand to the ceiling, stacking it above the right hand.
  6. Have the left thigh parallel to the floor with the foot flexed –make sure you can just see your left big toe.
  7. With each inhale find more length along the spine; with each exhale revolve around that length.
  8. Spin the right ribs forward and the left ribs back.
  9. Firm the right buttock forward and under while pressing the left thigh bone back.
  10. Gaze can be straight forward or to the top hand.
  11. Hold for 5 to10 breaths.
  12. To exit, keeping the chest open and square to the long side of the mat, bend the right knee a couple of inches.
  13. Track the knee in line with the second toe, then deepen the bend and step back with the left foot, returning to Utthita Trikonasana.
  14. Keep the right hand on the floor and the torso horizontal during the transition.
  15. Having re-entered Utthita Trikonasana, root down through the feet on the next exhale; on the subsequent inhale use the strength of the legs to raise the torso and return the feet to parallel.
  16. Repeat on the other side.

