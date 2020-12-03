Handstand or Downward Facing Tree Pose

- Begin with your mat at the wall in Adho Mukha Svanasana, with the fingertips about 5 inches from the wall
- Practice all the classic AMS hand, arm and shoulder actions.
- On an inhale, rock forward so the shoulders stack directly over the wrists.
- Fix the gaze on a point between and slightly ahead of the index fingertips.
- If the hips are not well higher than the shoulders, walk the feet in a couple of inches.
- On an exhale, step one foot about 1/3 of the way to the hands.
- Point the second foot, keeping the leg absolutely straight and neutral.
- At the end of the exhale, push off the forward foot to propel the pelvis and legs to the wall.
- Once both feet are up the wall, flex the ankles and climb the heels up any amount higher.
- Spin the inner thighs towards the wall and take the flesh of the buttocks towards the heels.
- Direct the front ribs towards the frontal hipbones.
- Hold for 5-10 breaths, then, keeping one leg at the wall for as long as possible, release the opposite leg lightly to the floor and hang in a soft Uttanasa (Standing Forward Bend).