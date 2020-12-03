Handstand or Downward Facing Tree Pose

Video Duration:
1:23
  1. Begin with your mat at the wall in Adho Mukha Svanasana, with the fingertips about 5 inches from the wall
  2. Practice all the classic AMS hand, arm and shoulder actions.
  3. On an inhale, rock forward so the shoulders stack directly over the wrists.
  4. Fix the gaze on a point between and slightly ahead of the index fingertips.
  5. If the hips are not well higher than the shoulders, walk the feet in a couple of inches.
  6. On an exhale, step one foot about 1/3 of the way to the hands.
  7. Point the second foot, keeping the leg absolutely straight and neutral.
  8. At the end of the exhale, push off the forward foot to propel the pelvis and legs to the wall.
  9. Once both feet are up the wall, flex the ankles and climb the heels up any amount higher.
  10. Spin the inner thighs towards the wall and take the flesh of the buttocks towards the heels.
  11. Direct the front ribs towards the frontal hipbones.
  12. Hold for 5-10 breaths, then, keeping one leg at the wall for as long as possible, release the opposite leg lightly to the floor and hang in a soft Uttanasa (Standing Forward Bend).

Related Videos

Handstand or Downward Facing Tree Pose (Adho Mukha Vrksasana)
How-To Yoga Videos

Handstand or Downward Facing Tree Pose (Adho Mukha Vrksasana)

Do you know Mountain Pose? Flip it upside down and you have Handstand. Go ahead, try.

  • Oct 25, 2019
Downward Dog Pose (1)
How-To Yoga Videos

Downward-Facing Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Here are helpful cues to practice Downward Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana) correctly and safely.

  • Oct 23, 2019
HEALTHY LIVING_YOGA JOURNAL_YJ POSES_HALF MOON_v4
Video

Half Moon Pose

  • 17 minutes ago
HEALTHY LIVING_YOGA JOURNAL_YJ POSES_HALF FROG_v4
Yoga Videos

Half Frog Pose

  • 24 minutes ago
UPWARD FACING DOG
How-To Yoga Videos

Upward-Facing Dog Pose

Here are helpful cues to practice Upward-Facing Dog Pose correctly and safely

  • Nov 20, 2019
High Lunge
How-To Yoga Videos

Crescent Pose (High Lunge)

Here are helpful cues to practice Crescent Pose (High Lunge) correctly and safely

  • Oct 30, 2019
Sages Pose
How-To Yoga Videos

Sages Pose (Marichyasana)

Here are helpful cues to practice Sages Pose (Marichyasana) correctly and safely

  • Nov 5, 2019
Forearm Balance
How-To Yoga Videos

Forearm Balance (Pincha Mayurasana)

Pose Channel VideosHere are helpful cues to practice Forearm Balance (Pincha Mayurasana) correctly and safely

  • Nov 3, 2019