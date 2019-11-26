Hero Pose Cues

- Begin kneeling with the thighs perpendicular to the floor, and the knees a little narrower than hips distance
- Separate the feet slightly wider than the hips, with the tops of the feet flat on the floor
- Extend the big toes straight back and firm the outer ankles into the midline
- Inhale, lengthen the spine; exhale, lower the hips partway to the heels with the torso leaning slightly forward
- Take the thumbs behind the knees and drag the skin and flesh of the calf muscles toward the heels
- Lower the sitting bones between the heels and sit upright
- Spin the inner thighs towards the floor and descend the roots of the thighs
- Make sure the big toes continue to reach straight back and that the outer ankles haven’t bowed out
- Align the crown of the head directly above the pelvis
- Draw the heads of the upper arms back in line with the side body while softening the front ribs
- Rest the hands in the lap or palms down upon the thighs
- Hold for 5 breaths to 5 minutes
- To exit come on to All-fours and then take Adho Mukha Svanasana to stretch out the backs od the knees