Hero Pose Cues

1:00
  1. Begin kneeling with the thighs perpendicular to the floor, and the knees a little narrower than hips distance
  2. Separate the feet slightly wider than the hips, with the tops of the feet flat on the floor
  3. Extend the big toes straight back and firm the outer ankles into the midline
  4. Inhale, lengthen the spine; exhale, lower the hips partway to the heels with the torso leaning slightly forward
  5. Take the thumbs behind the knees and drag the skin and flesh of the calf muscles toward the heels
  6. Lower the sitting bones between the heels and sit upright
  7. Spin the inner thighs towards the floor and descend the roots of the thighs
  8. Make sure the big toes continue to reach straight back and that the outer ankles haven’t bowed out
  9. Align the crown of the head directly above the pelvis
  10. Draw the heads of the upper arms back in line with the side body while softening the front ribs
  11. Rest the hands in the lap or palms down upon the thighs
  12. Hold for 5 breaths to 5 minutes
  13. To exit come on to All-fours and then take Adho Mukha Svanasana to stretch out the backs od the knees

