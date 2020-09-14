Master Class: Rodney Yee’s 3-Step Pranayama Technique for Stillness and Peace

It may be news to you when you’re worked up over stress or lack of sleep, but, like a hurricane, there’s an innate calm in the eye of even the most frenzied being. So, what helps you dive through those waves of emotional states and find peace? Iconic yoga teacher and Yoga Journal Master Class mentor Rodney Yee says that the foundations of pranayama are relaxing your body and focusing your mind so that you get out of the way and become receptive to the breath. Here, he offers a simple three-part practice to find the doorway to your internal sanctuary.

