Running Can Be Meditative

1:59

For Monica Cadena, running is meditative—it's about being in the moment. Here's how she taps into her energy source and go just a little bit further. 

This year, Yoga Journal's annual ambassador road trip—the Live Be Yoga Tour—is going virtual. We are calling it The Decompression. Recently, we’ve all been asked to journey inward, to take moments of pause and stillness, and to slow down, rest, and prioritize the things we value. Follow the Live Be Yoga 2020 series here, stay connected with us at @livebeyoga on social, and join the movement to find beauty in stillness.

A Libations Meditation for Honoring Black Lives Lost

Sit with Monica Cadena, Yoga Journal’s 2020 Live Be Yoga ambassador, for this sacred practice, called 8:46: A Meditative Libation Honoring the Ancestors. This meditation is 8 minutes and 46 seconds long, representing the time George Floyd was restrained by Minneapolis police.

  • Jun 9, 2020