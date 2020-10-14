Start Your Morning with this Creamy & Luscious Smoothie

Mindful movement and high-energy fuel make for a perfect morning routine. Monica provides tips and inspiration to craft uplifting morning rituals that can keep you going all day long, including a recipe for a delicious nut butter smoothie.

Check out the limitless uses for Ellyndale's Nutty Infusions nut butters and save 20% through October 31, 2020 at nowfoods.com/nuttyinfusions!

Looking for a morning yoga practice? Warm Up for Your Workout with this Sequence

This year, Yoga Journal's annual ambassador road trip—the Live Be Yoga Tour—is going virtual. We are calling it The Decompression. Recently, we’ve all been asked to journey inward, to take moments of pause and stillness, and to slow down, rest, and prioritize the things we value. Follow the Live Be Yoga 2020 series here, stay connected with us at @livebeyoga on social, and join the movement to find beauty in stillness.