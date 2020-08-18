Yoga Therapy Trailblazer Michael Lee Shares His Phoenix Rising System

Live Be Yoga Practices With the Phoenix Suns
The team meets up with the Phoenix Suns to talk about how yoga brings them together “beyond basketball."
The Business of Yoga is designed to help teachers and studio owners navigate every aspect of their business. Watch the success story of one teacher and find out how you can grow your yoga business.
Find out why she has devoted herself to sharing yoga with groups who wouldn’t otherwise have access to the practice.
Yogi Paige Held shares how she takes her yoga practice off the mat by trying to stay mindful in everyday life. She enjoys sharing good food + laughter with friends over a class of TY KU.
Michael Franti performs an accoustic version of "Sweet Little Lies" at Yoga Journal's San Francisco conference.
Join Gina Caputo at her "Root to Rise and Shine" class, at YJLIVE in Estes Park, CO. Re-awaken your body by focusing on all major muscles groups.
The teachers who helped transform Yoga Journal into a leading yoga influencer offer their gratitude and congratulations as we celebrate our 40th anniversary.
Yoga Journal Influencer Benjamin Sears leads pranayama, seated postures, and a self-energy adjustment to relax the nervous system before bed.