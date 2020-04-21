Got SI Joint Pain? Try Monster Walks for Relief

Achy lower back? You aren't alone. For many yoga practitioners the sacroiliac joint is a common pain point, and in response you may begin eliminating triggering postures, like Triangle Pose, from your sequences. But avoiding certain shapes may not help you resolve the root of the issue. Here, yoga and movement educator Laurel Beversdorf shares her own experience, why the SI joint is stronger than you think, and how you may monster walk your way to relief.

Watch also Try This Strength-Building Band Exercise to Remedy Wrist Pain

Want to explore modern movement science and get stronger? Join Laurel for her six-week online program, Resistance Bands 101. You'll discover how bands can help your body adapt toward resilience, flexibility, and precision. Sign up today!