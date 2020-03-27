Release Tight Hips with This Resistance Band Move

"I have tight hips. Should I practice more hip openers?" is one of the most common questions yoga and movement educator Laurel Beversdorf fields in her classrooms and trainings. It isn't surprising, given how much sitting we do in our daily lives. But before you set yourself up to watch an episode of Friends in Pigeon Pose, hear her out: Passive stretching isn't always the answer. In the video above, Laurel shares why your hip flexors may need a challenge, along with a strength-building move you can try with a band.

