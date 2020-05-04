A Guided Dance Meditation for Manifesting Your Dreams

How many times have you paused to truly imagine what it may be like to live out your dreams? When it comes to manifestation, the first step is sensing how what you want feels in your body—and meditation through dance is a powerful way to help you embody those goals, says Sahara Rose, yoga teacher, author, and podcast host. (Don't miss her talk on creative manifestation on Yoga Journal's new podcast, The Yoga Show.) Here, Sahara shows you how to manifest your desires through ecstatic dance. Get ready to drop your inhibitions and flow with your body.

