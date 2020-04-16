The New Science on Proprioception and Interoception

You probably know proprioception as the system that helps you determine where your body is in space. So, for example, it’s proprioception that keeps you from walking into the wall. While interoception is commonly thought of as the system that sends you messages from inside your body to do things like pee or eat.

But new science on interoception shows that we have interoceptors on the outside of our body too, and that they play a role in telling us when we may be taking our stretch too far.

Here, Anatomy Trains Founder Tom Myers talks about how you can identify these helpful messages.

