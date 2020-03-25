Come Explore a Secret Herb Garden

The Live Be Yoga tour wrapped up in Denver with a Secret Herb Garden event with our supplement sponsor, Nature’s Way at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Brandon and Lauren spent the day with other attendees immersing themselves in mind & body wellness with a yoga glow, learning about beneficial botanicals, and other self-discovery activities like aura readings. The day ended with a custom, herb-infused plant-based brunch that was mouthwatering! Happy 50th birthday, Nature’s Way!

Live Be Yoga ambassadors Lauren Cohen and Brandon Spratt are on a road trip across the country to sit down with master teachers, host free local classes, and so much more—all to illuminate the conversations pulsing through the yoga community today.