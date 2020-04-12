Try This Sequence to Tap Into Your Creative Side

This practice, by yoga teacher clinical psychologist Melody Moore, PhD, is designed to help you reflect on your intentions and stand in your authentic truth—so you can feel strong and empowered. The poses and cues challenge the parts of you that buy into rigidity (It’s always been done this way!) and perfectionism (I’m not worthy unless I get it right!) so you can be open to possibility. The shapes aren’t meant to be perfected; they’re meant to be explored. Add your own transitions, such as stepping from Low Lunge back to Downward-Facing Dog or walking Down Dog up to a Standing Forward Bend, then lifting to Mountain Pose. Throw out what doesn’t support you, and improvise the rest!

See also A Sequence for Feeling Empowered, from Melody Moore