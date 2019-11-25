Side Plank Pose Cues

1:00
  1. Begin in Adho Mukha Svanasana, then rock forward into Plank
  2. Step the feet an inch closer to each other
  3. Open to the right so are balanced on the left hand and left outer foot
  4. Stack the ankles and reach for the floor with the left big toe mound –this will help to activate gluteusmedius so the bottom hip does not sink towards the floor
  5. Take the right arm to the ceiling, making sure the hand stacks over the ear, rather than falling behind
  6. Direct the tailbone towards the heels and the pubis towards the navel
  7. Press down with the left hand to rebound the right hand to the ceiling
  8. Firm the left shoulder blade against the left back ribs to stabilize the left shoulder
  9. Externally rotate the right thigh and swing the right leg towards the ceiling, hooking the big toe with the right hand
  10. Hold for 5-10 breaths, then release the right foot, return to Plank and then press back to Adho Mukha Svanasana
  11. Repeat on the other side

