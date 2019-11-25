Side Plank Pose Cues

- Begin in Adho Mukha Svanasana, then rock forward into Plank
- Step the feet an inch closer to each other
- Open to the right so are balanced on the left hand and left outer foot
- Stack the ankles and reach for the floor with the left big toe mound –this will help to activate gluteusmedius so the bottom hip does not sink towards the floor
- Take the right arm to the ceiling, making sure the hand stacks over the ear, rather than falling behind
- Direct the tailbone towards the heels and the pubis towards the navel
- Press down with the left hand to rebound the right hand to the ceiling
- Firm the left shoulder blade against the left back ribs to stabilize the left shoulder
- Externally rotate the right thigh and swing the right leg towards the ceiling, hooking the big toe with the right hand
- Hold for 5-10 breaths, then release the right foot, return to Plank and then press back to Adho Mukha Svanasana
- Repeat on the other side