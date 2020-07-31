Our Family's Doing Yoga Reading

Video Duration:
7:56

Related Videos

Why Do You Teach Yoga?
Yoga Teachers

Why Do You Teach Yoga?

Marshawn Feltus—a man sentenced to 38 years in state prison who now teaches yoga in jails, schools, and community centers in the roughest neighborhoods of Chicago—answers this question. Watch to hear his answer.

  • Nov 2, 2018