Our Family's Doing Yoga Reading

Why Do You Teach Yoga?
Marshawn Feltus—a man sentenced to 38 years in state prison who now teaches yoga in jails, schools, and community centers in the roughest neighborhoods of Chicago—answers this question. Watch to hear his answer.
Marshawn Feltus—a man sentenced to 38 years in state prison who now teaches yoga in jails, schools, and community centers in the roughest neighborhoods of Chicago—answers this question. Watch to hear his answer.
We're proud to donate to the ALS cause, thanks to CorePower Yoga. We nominate Kathryn Budig, Baron Baptiste, and Amy Ippoliti for the #IceBucketChallenge.
Yoga teacher Rina Deshpande's perspective may make you reconsider what you wear on the mat.
Seeing and understanding movement patterns in your students will up-level your cueing, and your teaching. You’ll be able to be more targeted, learn how to address imbalance, and help your students feel embodied.
Practice along with Jivana Heyman for the next 17 minutes to release tension and fear.
Author Karen Brody explains how transformational doing nothing can be. Learn how yoga nidra activates your parasympathetic nervous system to guide you to deep inner peace.
Fact or fiction? We asked a yoga teacher and licensed acupuncturist specializing in women's health for her take.
One of the 2012 Talent Search winners talks about her yoga practice at this behind-the-scenes photoshoot.