Try This Restorative, Hip-Opening Yoga Sequence for Ultimate Rejuvenation

11:47

This restorative, hip-centric sequence will help create space in the lower back, shoulders, and chest. It was designed by our September/October cover model, activist and amputee Steven Medeiros, to empower you to move forward despite life’s challenges.

