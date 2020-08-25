Try This Restorative, Hip-Opening Yoga Sequence for Ultimate Rejuvenation

This restorative, hip-centric sequence will help create space in the lower back, shoulders, and chest. It was designed by our September/October cover model, activist and amputee Steven Medeiros, to empower you to move forward despite life’s challenges.

