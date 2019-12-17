DJ Townsel: This Is What Surprises People Most About Me

With his background as a professional football player and Instagram posts showcasing wicked inversions that defy gravity, DJ Townsel says that most people assume he's a jock. But if they do, he says, they're (definitely) missing a big part of who he is.

While YJ filmed his upcoming program, Yoga for Strength & Flexibility, we sat down with him and asked him to share one thing most folks don't know about him. Here, he shares a not-so-secret secret, and it's incredibly endearing.

Ready to tap into your inner power? Join Derrick “DJ” Townsel—international yoga teacher, former NFL athlete, and entrepreneur—for Yoga for Strength & Flexibility, a six-week online challenge that blends yoga poses and body-resistance training. You’ll take on drills and practices that’ll focus on balance, mobility, control, endurance, and integration—and discover about how these themes show up in your life. Sign up today!

