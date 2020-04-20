Try Tabay Atkin's Immunity-Boosting Elderberry Syrup Recipe

Give your immune system a boost with this delicious elderberry syrup recipe from YJ's March/April 2020 cover yogi Tabay Atkins.

Atkins, identified as the world's youngest yoga teacher, is also a well-known vegan cook. Find more of his cooking tutorials and recipes at tabayatkins.vhx.tv.

Elderberries, high in antioxidants and vitamin C, are known for their science-backed, immunity-boosting benefits. Plus, they are a treat to eat in syrup form.

