Although the in and out breath have different effects on your mind and body, the quality of each helps bring out the best in the other. That’s why a deep exhalation is important: A release is required in order to usher in oxygenated blood during the inhalation, which gives us a boost of vitality. Here, Tias Little, who leads YJ’s online course Pranayama 101, shares a moving pranayama practice to help you facilitate a full release on the exhale.

