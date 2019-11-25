Warrior III Pose Cues

- Begin in Virabhadrasana 1 with your right foot forward
- Root down firmly with your right heel to lift your lower belly, drawing the pit of your abdomen in and up and releasing your tailbone down
- Firm your right outer hip back and in to the midline while pressing your left leg absolutely straight
- Energize your arms to draw more length into the side body without flaring your front ribs
- Spin your left inner thigh back to roll your left outer hip forward, then pivot onto your back toes so your back leg is in a neutral position
- Inhale to lengthen your spine, exhale tilt your torso forward and enthusiastically reach your arms out ahead
- Shift the weight into the front foot and move forward in space while raising your left leg until it is parallel to the floor
- Your upper arms frame your ears and your head, torso, pelvis and aerial leg form a straight line
- Continue spinning your left inner thigh to the ceiling so your leg remains neutral you're your pelvis is level
- Continue to engage your right outer hip to provide stability for your standing leg
- Push back with your left heel while extending forward with arms, crown of head and sternum
- Tone your lower belly and direct the flesh of your buttocks to your left heel to provide support for your lower back
- Hold for 5-10 breaths then carefully bend your right knee and step back with your left foot, returning to Virabhadrasana 1
- Exit and repeat on the other side