Warrior III Pose Cues

Author:
Video Duration:
1:00
  1. Begin in Virabhadrasana 1 with your right foot forward
  2. Root down firmly with your right heel to lift your lower belly, drawing the pit of your abdomen in and up and releasing your tailbone down
  3. Firm your right outer hip back and in to the midline while pressing your left leg absolutely straight
  4. Energize your arms to draw more length into the side body without flaring your front ribs
  5. Spin your left inner thigh back to roll your left outer hip forward, then pivot onto your back toes so your back leg is in a neutral position
  6. Inhale to lengthen your spine, exhale tilt your torso forward and enthusiastically reach your arms out ahead
  7. Shift the weight into the front foot and move forward in space while raising your left leg until it is parallel to the floor
  8. Your upper arms frame your ears and your head, torso, pelvis and aerial leg form a straight line
  9. Continue spinning your left inner thigh to the ceiling so your leg remains neutral you're your pelvis is level
  10. Continue to engage your right outer hip to provide stability for your standing leg
  11. Push back with your left heel while extending forward with arms, crown of head and sternum
  12. Tone your lower belly and direct the flesh of your buttocks to your left heel to provide support for your lower back
  13. Hold for 5-10 breaths then carefully bend your right knee and step back with your left foot, returning to Virabhadrasana 1
  14. Exit and repeat on the other side

Related Videos