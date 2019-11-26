Wild Thing Pose Cues

- Begin in Downward Facing Dog, then step the feet an inch closer together
- Root down through the whole of each hand, sending the shoulders back and up and lengthening the spine and waist
- Press down with the big toe mounds while lifting the inner arches
- Inhale rock forward to Plank; exhale come onto the outer left foot and left hand, stacking the ankles and taking the right arm towards the ceiling
- In Vashistasana, reach for the floor with the left big toe mound to engage the left outer hip, lifting it away from the floor
- Push the floor away with the left hand and reach vigorously through the right hand to broaden across the collarbones
- Inhale here, then exhale, step the right toes to the floor behind the left leg, with the right knee bent
- Continue to push the floor away with the left hand so that left shoulder stays back from the wrist, then sweep the right hand past the ear, palm down
- Recommit to plugging into the floor with the left big toe mound to lift the hips
- Move the shoulder blades in and up to open the chest from behind
- Lift the thoracic spine towards the sternum and then allow the head to drop back, making sure that the curve of the neck is a continuation of the curve of the upper back
- Hold for 5 breaths then return to Downward-facing and repeat on the other side