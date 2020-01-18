Yoga for Amputees: A 15-Minute Practice for Strength, Stamina, & Serenity

Stay focused on the moment with this guided video practice for amputees led by yoga teacher Marsha Danzig, founder of Yoga for Amputees and author of Yoga for Amputees: The Essential Guide to Finding Wholeness After Limb Loss for Yoga Students and Their Teachers. In this 15-minute practice that blends breath work and movement, you'll build strength, stamina, peace, and balance. Plus, it's accessible: Feel free to try it with or without your prosthesis, from a chair, the floor, or even on crutches.

Read also How Yoga Transformed Me After I Became a Below-Knee Amputee